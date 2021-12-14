ADGM welcomes Swiss Investment Firm Neue Privat Bank to its International Financial Centre

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the marquee international financial centre (IFC) in Abu Dhabi, is pleased to welcome, Neue Privat Bank (NPB) AG, one of the largest Swiss-based investment banks, to its vibrant and thriving business and financial community on Al Maryah Island.

This is NPB’s first international office and first Gulf headquarter since its establishment in 2001. The launch of NPB middle East (ME) was celebrated at ADGM’s premise in the presence of Hareb Al Darmaki, Chairman of NPB (ME), Prof. Dr. Markus Ruffner, NPB Group CEO and Co-founder of NBP AG, Hamad Al Mazrouei, Chief Operating Officer of ADGM, key financial leaders and clients.

As an international financial centre (IFC) and global business enabler, ADGM has been recognised as a strategic nexus of the East and West economies, providing the ideal business location and advantageous timezone for companies, financial institutions, entrepreneurs and investors to access high-growth opportunities and achieve their business goals.

Commenting on the launch of NPB Middle East office, Juma Al Hameli, Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer, ADGM, said: "We welcome Neue Privat Bank to the ADGM’s expanding family of financial institutions and investment firms. As NPB’s business partner of choice and preferred IFC, ADGM looks forward to supporting the bank in its global growth strategies and serving as NPB’s GCC hub for business and financial services and client servicing activities.

ADGM has long established a competitive niche in being one of the most attractive, accessible and innovative centres that offers unique financial solutions and world-class investment services.

The launch of NPB further reinforces Abu Dhabi and ADGM’s strategic advantage as a global investment hub and cutting-edge financial ecosystem. ADGM will continue to expand its financial services offerings and business platform to bolster the UAE’s Principles of the 50 plans and advance the country’s sustainable growth and economic stability."

Peter Albinsson, Head Private Banking International /UHNWI and Member of the Executive board, NPB, said: "NPB looks forward to bringing our experience and expertise to the UAE, the second largest Arab economy, which is becoming an increasingly attractive market for private wealth management. We are pleased to anchor our first Middle East and Africa base with ADGM as this will serve as a strategic hub for NPB to cater effectively to the evolving needs of our customers in the UAE and across the region. ADGM’s world-class platform and proven track record in driving innovative and impactful developments will support us in meeting our growth objectives for the region."

NPB Middle East is a joint venture between the Swiss private banking group, NPB Neue Privat Bank AG,and Almha, an investment company.

As the leading financial ecosystem, ADGM is home to more than 3700 registered entities, comprising some of the region’s and world’s financial institutions - banks, investment firms, fund management companies, treasury centres, corporations, energy companies, technology firms, tech start-ups, corporate and professional services and other businesses.