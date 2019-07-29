UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADGM Wins ‘Best International Financial Centre EMEA 2019’

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 05:30 PM

ADGM wins ‘Best International Financial Centre EMEA 2019’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2019) Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM, has been named ‘Best International Financial Centre (EMEA) 2019’ by London-based Capital Finance International, CFI.co, in recognition of its role in the advancement of capital markets and financial ecosystem across Europe, the middle East and Africa region.

The judging panel commended ADGM for its comprehensive vision and its efforts in transforming the capital markets with market-driven initiatives and financial innovations. Some of ADGM’s unique traits include its "best-in-class and innovative regulatory framework and safe business environment", "the progressive legislative system of the ADGM Courts", and the "simple and efficient online business registration processes", its strategic location as the gateway of Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia, to name a few.

Commenting on the win, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and Chairman of ADGM, said, "We would like to thank our leadership, partners, and industry participants for making it possible for ADGM to establish a progressive jurisdiction that supports the economic transformation of Abu Dhabi and the MENA region.

We also wish to extend our sincere appreciation to the judging panel of CFI.co and its participants for their vote of confidence.

"ADGM remains focused on a clear blueprint of unlocking liquidity, accelerating business and innovation, and upholding the highest global standards and best practice. With our robust regulatory regime, conducive ecosystem and innovative spirit, we look forward to providing more opportunities for financial activities anchored in Abu Dhabi to contribute further to the region’s economy and to reinforce the UAE’s position as a thriving financial and investment hub," he added.

Related Topics

Africa Business Europe Vote UAE Abu Dhabi Middle East Hub 2019 Market Industry Best Asia

Recent Stories

UAE signs visa-waiver deal with Equatorial Guinea

7 seconds ago

World Hepatitis day celebrated

5 minutes ago

Three drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

5 minutes ago

Dengue larvae detected at 19 places in Sargodha

12 minutes ago

Senate body discusses budgetary allocations for sc ..

12 minutes ago

River Chenab flowing in low flood

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.