ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2021) The Office of Data Protection (ODP) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has become an accredited member of the Global Privacy Assembly (GPA). This was announced by the Executive Committee at the Closed Session of the 43rd General Assembly, which is currently taking place in Mexico City.

Having first convened in 1979, the GPA, formerly known as the International Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Commissioners, is the premier global forum for data protection and privacy authorities connecting the efforts of more than 130 authorities across the globe.

Dhaher bin Dhaher Al Mheiri, CEO of the ADGM Registration Authority, said, "When the Data Protection Regulations were enacted, and the ODP established, we committed to reinforcing regulatory best practice and providing consistency with other international data protection regimes – and that is what we are now proudly fulfilling. The ODP’s commitment to progress data protection standards across the region and beyond is what you are now witnessing."

Sami Mohammed, ADGM Commissioner of Data Protection, commented, "Following ADGM’s enactment and implementation of the new Data Protection Regulations, it is with great pride that the ODP has become an accredited member of the GPA.

I have personally participated on behalf of ADGM as an observer since the GPA’s 39th meeting in Hong Kong in 2017.

Data protection and privacy laws aim to strike the balance between individual rights and business objectives. Our membership in the GPA further affirms ADGM’s stature amongst key international counterparts. Furthermore, it also reinforces our shared commitment on the global stage to protect personal data and safeguard the rights of individuals."

The ODP is a member of key international fora for data protection and privacy, with the GPA accreditation playing a role in its journey and vision of becoming a leading data protection regulator in the middle East. The ODP was the first in the Gulf to become a member of the Global Privacy Enforcement Network (GPEN) and the International Enforcement Cooperation Working Group (IECWG).

The ADGM ODP is the only Gulf participant and observer of the Council of Europe’s Committees on Convention 108.