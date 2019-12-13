UrduPoint.com
ADGMO Launches Abu Dhabi Story To Grow Community Spirit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 04:45 PM

ADGMO launches Abu Dhabi Story to grow community spirit

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2019) Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, ADGMO, has launched Abu Dhabi Story, a new platform designed to grow community spirit and share the untold stories waiting to be retold.

The platform, will showcase stories sourced from Abu Dhabi via Instagram, Twitter and Youtube, offering a window into the lives of Abu Dhabi’s multicultural community. All the stories will show people pushing the boundaries in exciting ways, including citizens and residents sharing their favourite places or aspects of the city, celebrations of diversity, inclusion and community amongst cultures building a life for their families and engaging in programmes and activities.

The first features on the platform include Dorian Rogers, an educator who started Rooftop Rhythms, a spoken-word poetry night connecting members of the Abu Dhabi community through their love for prose. As well as, Ahmed Al Blooshi, who was encouraged by H.

H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, to peruse a career in the museum field. After completing his higher education, Ahmed now works at Louvre Abu Dhabi, fulfilling the leadership’s vision for Emirati youth.

The platform will also showcase members of the community who have practiced acts of kindness to benefit the wider community, including Khawla Barley who established Goals UAE, an organisation that provides inclusive recreational activities for People of Determination.

Maryam Eid Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, commented, "The channel will amplify authentic stories and share inspirational untold stories of people, places and communities of Abu Dhabi. Speaking to who we are, what we believe, and where we are going. Stories that celebrate the people, personalities and hidden gems of our emirate."

