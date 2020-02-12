UrduPoint.com
ADHA provided AED61b in loans since establishment

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) ABU DHABI, 12th February 2020 (WAM) - The Government of Abu Dhabi has provided, through Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, ADHA, 25,487 houses and land plots to citizens since the latter's establishment in 2013.

ADHA also administered 30,632 housing loans at a total value of AED 61 billion, as part of the housing and infrastructure projects launched in line with the leadership's keen endeavours to provide decent living conditions to all citizens of the UAE.

According to a statistical bulletin broadcast by Abu Dhabi tv Channel, ADHA cleared 714 loan liabilities of deceased borrowers, 515 due to retirement and 15 due to disability.

