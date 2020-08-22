Adhering to COVID-19 precautionary measures a national responsibility: Farida Al Hosani

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2020) ABU DHABI, 22nd August 2020 (WAM) - All members of society have a responsibility to adhere to the practices and precautions while combatting the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, said Dr. Farida Al Hosani, the official spokesperson for the UAE health sector.

"There is a pressing need to continue promoting awareness about the healthy practices related to preventing the spread of COVID-19," Al Hosani told Emirates news Agency, WAM.

She attributed the increase in the number of cases during the past two days to some people’s disregard for important preventive measures such as wearing facemasks, social distancing and engaging in social activities such as family gatherings and handshaking.

"It has been noticed that the 20 to 40 age group is the most affected due to the wrong perception that their youth will protect them for being infected," she added.

