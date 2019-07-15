ADIA releases '2018 Review Prudent Global Growth' report

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2019) Judicious manager selection and a sharp focus on target markets helped offset the impact of the challenging market conditions in the External Equities Department, announced the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, ADIA, in its "2018 Review Prudent Global Growth" report.

H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of the ADIA, said that with a long-term mandate to generate returns for future generations, ADIA’s inherent preference is to view the market performance in any given year within a broader context, to gain a more nuanced picture of overall trends.

"While most equity and fixed income markets ended the year lower, 2018 marked a decade since the onset of the global financial crisis, a period during which investors benefitted from largely uninterrupted wealth creation," he said on the occasion.

The authority identified two key priorities as the core of its organisational strategy, first a more structured approach to gaining actionable insights, and second, enhancing organisational agility to respond to emerging opportunities.

The authority said that it has also introduced the "Fundamentals" programme for UAE National graduates, as part of the ADIA’s Early Career Development Framework.

Investment Review The ADIA manages a global investment portfolio that is diversified across more than two dozen asset classes and sub-categories. The ADIA’s investment departments are responsible for building and managing investment portfolios within the parameters set for them through the asset allocation process.

ADIA’s major asset classes in 2018 are: Equities Volatility returned to global equities in 2018, with markets swinging sharply at several key points during the year.

Heading into 2019, valuations were at levels that some would consider attractive, relative to expected earnings.

Fixed Income After the relative calm of 2017, fixed income investors were confronted with a more complex constellation of factors to manage in 2018, most notably, a return to monetary normalisation after an unprecedented decade of an ultra-loose policy.

Alternatives Financial markets faced a more challenging environment in 2018 than the previous year, as resurgent concerns about global growth triggered volatility and damped returns.

Real Estate The global real estate market recorded its ninth consecutive year of growth, amid signs of a slowing momentum as the cycle continued to mature.

Private Equity The private equity market enjoyed another record-breaking year in 2018, with fundraising and deal activity maintaining a robust pace, even as valuations topped all-time highs.

Infrastructure Demand for infrastructure assets scaled new heights in 2018, as investors continued to seek out the asset class for its diversification characteristics and reputation for relatively stable returns.

The ADIA report has also identified "Long-Term Investment Trends", saying that it maintains a focus on the major themes and issues shaping financial markets over the long term. The ADIA investment professionals have identified technology and climate change as the two major trends over the next decade, which might impact the asset classes.

The detailed report is available on the authority's website www.adia.ae