ADIB achieves 45% Emiratisation rate across range of positions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2023) Bushra Alshehhi, Chief Human Resources Officer at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), said that the bank had achieved 45% Emiratisation ratio, reflecting the bank's alignment with the UAE Government's mission to empower the Emirati youth and expand the UAE's talent pool in financial services.

Alshehhi's announcement came as part of ADIB's participation at the Ru'ya Career Fair, an annual event offering dynamic job and training opportunities for Emirati youth.

Running until 21st September, ADIB is actively attracting talents and supporting the UAE Government's endeavours to advance Emiratisation within banking and the financial services sector. ADIB's consistent participation in the Ru'ya job fair is a testament to its commitment to empowering local youth and contributing to developing the UAE's national talent pool.

She added that the bank will select suitable candidates following its approved recruitment procedures. With an Emiratisation ratio of 45% and a track record of successful career development programmes, ADIB has not only met but also exceeded all the UAE Central Bank's Emiratisation targets.

"This achievement reflects ADIB's knowledge and expertise, enabling it to capitalise on growth opportunities within the UAE economy and maintain its leadership position in the banking industry," Alshehhi added.

She noted that ADIB onboarded approximately 345 UAE nationals across various positions, including senior management, within the last year. The central focus of ADIB's human resources strategy has been on recruiting, nurturing, and advancing local talent in the UAE.