ADIB Capital launches European Logistics Fund

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) ADIB Capital Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC and regulated by the DFSA, has launched ADIB European Logistics Fund I, a Sharia-compliant investment vehicle designed to provide investors with access to high-demand logistics assets across Germany and Western Europe.

This fund aims to address the growing market opportunity created by a structural shortage of sustainable, ESG-compliant logistics assets in these regions.

The fund is strategically positioned to capitalise on rising rental rates and the persistent supply-demand imbalance in the European logistics sector. ESG-compliant warehouses and logistics facilities have proven resilient, with demand continuing to outpace supply despite broader economic fluctuations.

ADIB European Logistics Fund I provide investors with a unique avenue to capitalise on the growing demand for eco-conscious logistics infrastructure. This reflects a significant shift in supply chain priorities, where sustainability and environmental responsibility are increasingly becoming essential for global and local tenants alike.

Tony Hchaime, Senior Executive Officer at ADIB Capital Limited, commented, “ADIB European Logistics Fund I reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, Sharia-compliant investment solutions that meet evolving market demands. By targeting Europe's logistics sector, this fund offers our investors access to resilient, ESG-aligned opportunities in a high-growth market, driven by robust economic and structural trends.”

The fund presents a strategic investment opportunity for individuals and institutions aiming to integrate ESG principles into their portfolios while capitalising on the robust economic drivers underpinning the logistics sector in Western Europe.

This initiative is structured to deliver sustainable, long-term returns, offering investors a pathway to participate in a sector poised for resilience and growth.