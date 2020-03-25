UrduPoint.com
ADIB Contributes AED25 Million To Ma'an 'Together We Are Good' Programme

Wed 25th March 2020 | 02:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, ADIB, has announced contributing AED25 million to the Ma’an ‘Together We Are Good’ programme.

The programme is designed to encourage financial and in-kind contributions from individuals and companies to support the community, in line with national efforts to address the current health and economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

Commenting on the announcement, ADIB Chairman Jawaan Awaidha Suhail Al Khaili said that the bank’s contribution is a national duty emanating from ADIB's desire to play an active role in supporting humanitarian and societal issues in line with the bank's core values.

The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an launched the ‘Together We Are Good’ programme to provide the community with the chance to support Abu Dhabi Government’s efforts to address the current health and economic challenges.

