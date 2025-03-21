ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has joined a growing list of contributors to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with a contribution of AED3 million.

The campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the less fortunate.

ADIB’s contribution is part of a community-wide response to the campaign, an initiative of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). The campaign honours fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name.

The campaign promotes the values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity and helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work, while further establishing the concept of charitable endowments.

The campaign also aims to reinforce the noble values of generosity and deep human solidarity, for which the UAE is known, and create a community-wide movement that supports its aims.

Mohamed Abdelbary, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, stated, “The Fathers' Endowment campaign sends a new message of goodwill from the UAE to the world, embodying His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's vision for charitable and humanitarian work. The campaign reflects Sheikh Mohammed’s directives to support the less fortunate through sustainable programs providing healthcare access.

”

This generous initiative, Abdel Bari noted, underscores the UAE leadership's commitment to health as a cornerstone of a strong and sustainable society.

Abdelbary added, “ADIB is proud to participate in the Fathers' Endowment campaign and its powerful humanitarian message promoting sustainable endowments. ADIB believes in supporting initiatives that create a lasting positive impact and improve the quality of life for individuals and communities.”

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.

Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

