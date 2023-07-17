ADIB launches ‘Istikrar’, UAE’s first long-term, fixed-rate home finance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2023) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) announced the launch of its new product, ‘Istikrar’, the UAE’s first long-term, fixed-rate home finance. This product offers customers a consistent, fixed monthly installment throughout the chosen tenor rate, eliminating any variations or fluctuations.

The new offering provides customers with more property financing options amid a high-rate environment. Fixed-term schemes offer stability and predictability for customers when managing their budgets.

Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB, said, "Istikrar is an important milestone not just for ADIB, but for the UAE as a whole.

Given the uncertain rate environment, we observed an increasing demand from our customers for a fixed-rate home finance option. Istikrar has been introduced to help in their financial planning and optimise their household budget. Our aim is to continue leveraging customer insights to introduce new offerings that support our customers’ goals of home ownership.”

The fixed-rate tenor offered by the bank guarantees homebuyers from any large final payment or unexpected changes in installments.