Open Menu

ADIB Launches ‘Istikrar’, UAE’s First Long-term, Fixed-rate Home Finance

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2023 | 02:45 PM

ADIB launches ‘Istikrar’, UAE’s first long-term, fixed-rate home finance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2023) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) announced the launch of its new product, ‘Istikrar’, the UAE’s first long-term, fixed-rate home finance. This product offers customers a consistent, fixed monthly installment throughout the chosen tenor rate, eliminating any variations or fluctuations.

The new offering provides customers with more property financing options amid a high-rate environment. Fixed-term schemes offer stability and predictability for customers when managing their budgets.

Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB, said, "Istikrar is an important milestone not just for ADIB, but for the UAE as a whole.

Given the uncertain rate environment, we observed an increasing demand from our customers for a fixed-rate home finance option. Istikrar has been introduced to help in their financial planning and optimise their household budget. Our aim is to continue leveraging customer insights to introduce new offerings that support our customers’ goals of home ownership.”

The fixed-rate tenor offered by the bank guarantees homebuyers from any large final payment or unexpected changes in installments.

Related Topics

Budget UAE Abu Dhabi Bank From

Recent Stories

Khalifa University launches UAE’s first MSc Prog ..

Khalifa University launches UAE’s first MSc Programme in Medical Physics suppo ..

21 minutes ago
 Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani wicketkeepe ..

Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman to reach 3000 Test r ..

40 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi challenges detention orders before L ..

Pervaiz Elahi challenges detention orders before LHC

1 hour ago
 Global Media Congress proves UAE’s keenness to c ..

Global Media Congress proves UAE’s keenness to create platforms of expression ..

2 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri witnesses opening of new e&amp; en ..

Mariam Almheiri witnesses opening of new e&amp; enterprise Innovation Centre

2 hours ago
 Qureshi expresses concerns over not taking PTI int ..

Qureshi expresses concerns over not taking PTI into consultation process for ele ..

2 hours ago
DSCE receives ISO 50001 and Net-Zero certification ..

DSCE receives ISO 50001 and Net-Zero certifications for sustainable energy manag ..

2 hours ago
 ADJD considers registration applications filed by ..

ADJD considers registration applications filed by 20 experts in various discipli ..

2 hours ago
 PM thanks Sri Lanka for helping clinch IMF deal

PM thanks Sri Lanka for helping clinch IMF deal

3 hours ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser in corru ..

IHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser in corruption case

3 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi put in detention for 30 days under M ..

Pervaiz Elahi put in detention for 30 days under MPO 3

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East