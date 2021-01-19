UrduPoint.com
ADIB Launches New One-year Healthcare Equities Note For Investors In 2021

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

ADIB launches new one-year healthcare equities note for investors in 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2021) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has launched a new healthcare-focused equities basket note. The structured note provides 95 percent capital protection, while offering no cap on the potential return and matures in 12 months.

The note is open for subscription until 4th February, 2021, with a minimum investment commitment of $50,000. Customers will have the option to redeem their investment after a three-month lock-in period, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Saif Alkeem, Head of Wealth Management & Priority Banking at ADIB, said, "Healthcare is one of the sectors that has seen strong investor interest during this pandemic induced era. The launch of this new Sharia’a-compliant healthcare equity basket note provides exposure to leading international healthcare companies primed to capitalise on such trends in a post-COVID-19 world.

It is expected to offer strong returns with limited risk to their capital.

"As a bank, we will continue to develop tailored wealth management solutions to customers which allow them to meet their financial goals through a diversified investment portfolio."

The Sharia’a-compliant product matures in one year and provides investors with access to international healthcare companies and is designed to capture the projected growth of companies involved in the research & development, manufacturing, and selling of treatments, medicines, and vaccines.

Stocks include Merck & Co, Gilead Sciences, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi and Novartis, which have a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical products that attract consistent demand around the world.

