UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADIB Named ‘Best Islamic Bank In The UAE’ At IFN Awards

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 02:30 PM

ADIB named ‘Best Islamic Bank in the UAE’ at IFN Awards

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has announced it won five categories at the Islamic Finance news (IFN) Awards 2021 ceremony, including Best Islamic Bank in the UAE, Iraq and Egypt. The bank also received the awards for Best Islamic Private Bank and Best Islamic Bank for Treasury Management.

Held in Dubai, the IFN Awards is a highly regarded awards ceremony within the Islamic finance industry, honouring organisations that have displayed leadership, innovation and excellence in deal execution over the past year.

Since its establishment in 2006, the IFN Awards have continued to grow significantly with the rise of demand for Sharia’a-compliant products and services.

The winners are selected by a panel of independent experts who judge each candidate based on a set of predetermined criteria.

ADIB continues to be recognised for its success in the Islamic banking sector, receiving numerous awards in recent months including ‘Best Islamic Digital Bank’ and ‘Innovator in Islamic Finance’ awards by Global Finance. The bank was also named ‘World’s Best Islamic Bank’ by the FT’s The Banker Magazine and ‘Best Islamic Bank in the middle East’ at the MEA Finance Awards 2020.

Related Topics

Egypt Iraq UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Bank Middle East 2020 Industry Best

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

8 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

8 minutes ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

9 minutes ago

AOB reprimand, imposed penalty on a large audit fi ..

2 minutes ago

Nuclear Arsenal Spending Worldwide Jumped by $1.4B ..

2 minutes ago

Tax Agreement Between Russia, Netherlands to Expir ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.