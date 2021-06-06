ADIB named ‘Best Islamic Bank in the UAE’ at IFN Awards

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has announced it won five categories at the Islamic Finance news (IFN) Awards 2021 ceremony, including Best Islamic Bank in the UAE, Iraq and Egypt. The bank also received the awards for Best Islamic Private Bank and Best Islamic Bank for Treasury Management.

Held in Dubai, the IFN Awards is a highly regarded awards ceremony within the Islamic finance industry, honouring organisations that have displayed leadership, innovation and excellence in deal execution over the past year.

Since its establishment in 2006, the IFN Awards have continued to grow significantly with the rise of demand for Sharia’a-compliant products and services.

The winners are selected by a panel of independent experts who judge each candidate based on a set of predetermined criteria.

ADIB continues to be recognised for its success in the Islamic banking sector, receiving numerous awards in recent months including ‘Best Islamic Digital Bank’ and ‘Innovator in Islamic Finance’ awards by Global Finance. The bank was also named ‘World’s Best Islamic Bank’ by the FT’s The Banker Magazine and ‘Best Islamic Bank in the middle East’ at the MEA Finance Awards 2020.