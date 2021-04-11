UrduPoint.com
ADIB Partners With IBM To Accelerate Its Digital Transformation

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 02:30 PM

ADIB partners with IBM to accelerate its digital transformation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has announced a new collaboration with IBM, an American multinational technology company, to fast track its transition into a modern, digitally-led Islamic bank, using IBM's hybrid cloud solutions based on Red Hat OpenShift.

This step will help enhance ADIB's digital infrastructure, modernise operations and automate processes, enabling its employees to focus on serving customers better, said an ADIB statement on Sunday.

Mamoun T. Alhomssey, Chief Information Officer at ADIB, said, "Providing an exceptional customer experience is the top priority at ADIB and the ultimate objective of our digital transformation strategy. As we continue to upgrade and enhance our operations, the bank will benefit from IBM’s hybrid cloud solutions that enable faster processes, which can increase productivity and performance, while also strengthening our security."

Hossam Seif El-Din, General Manager of IBM in the middle East and Pakistan, added, "Financial institutions are one of the cornerstones of society.

However, to keep pace with challenging times and constantly changing customer demands, they need to modernise. Our collaboration with ADIB is evidence that hybrid cloud strategies are core to digital transformation journeys and an enabler of revolutionised business models."

According to the statement, IBM Cloud Pak for Integration will enable the bank to build and introduce new cloud-native applications across its digital platforms, offering customers faster, more personalised and user-friendly access.

ADIB will also be able to provide its customers with different financial microservices through its vast ecosystem of partners and FinTechs, enabling customers to use the bank’s digital platform as a one-stop-shop for their financial needs, such as financing a house or a car.

Additionally, IBM Cloud Pak for Automation will equip the bank to better manage and automate over 20 data-intensive processes, such as customer onboarding and loan origination, as well as reduce manual document processing, allowing for higher operational efficiency.

