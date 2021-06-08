UrduPoint.com
ADIB Partners With Visa, Introduces UAE’s First Biometric Authentication For E-commerce Transactions

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 02:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2021) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has announced it partnered with visa to introduce the UAE’s first biometric authentication solution for e-commerce transactions. The solution leverages Visa Consumer Authentication Service to deliver a significant improvement in customer experience and reinforced data security.

Visa Consumer Authentication Service aims to enhance user experience, as well as mitigate security and fraud risks by replacing traditional verification methods, such as OTP requirements, with biometric authentication using fingerprint and facial biometrics.

Once the solution is implemented, ADIB customers can authenticate their e-commerce transaction by using their ADIB mobile application biometric authentication instead of the conventional OTP that is sent by SMS or email. Unlike conventional procedures for user authentication, biometrics makes it difficult for intruders to use illegally obtained consumer credentials, allowing for stronger security and a time-efficient experience, even when the customer is travelling.

Philip King, Group Head of Retail Banking at ADIB, said, "Due to the pandemic, online security and fraud protection has become more essential than ever.

E-commerce websites have to confront various security issues from online fraud to theft of confidential data. Unlike conventional authentication processes, a biometric identification system uses the physical characteristics of an individual to grant account access, ensuring the security of consumers. Through our partnership with Visa, we aim to continue evolving our approach to using digital solutions to improve our customers’ experience."

Shahebaz Khan, Visa’s General Manager for UAE, stated, "Our Consumer Authentication Service is an example of how Visa's network intelligence can create tangible value for our bank clients and merchants. Because the solution only prompts consumers for verification of the riskiest eCommerce transactions, most consumers will have a streamlined authentication process. Consumers in the UAE are savvy and with more transacting online, Visa’s biometric solution for ADIB offers them the safe and optimal online payment experience they increasingly expect. We are delighted to see ADIB become the first bank in the UAE to launch biometric authentication for eCommerce transactions."

