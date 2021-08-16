UrduPoint.com

ADIB Recognised For Its Operational Resilience By Business Continuity Institute

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

ADIB recognised for its operational resilience by Business Continuity Institute

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2021) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has announced it received two major awards at this year’s Business Continuity Institute (BCI) middle East Awards ceremony.

The Business Continuity Institute Middle East Awards aims to identify institutions that have outstanding business continuity, risk and resilience practices. ADIB has been recognised for the "Most Effective Recovery" and having the best "Continuity and Resilience Team" for the year 2021, making it only one of three corporations to be recognised in the region, and only one to receive awards in multiple categories.

Fuad Siddiqui, Group Head of Business Continuity at ADIB, said, "Over the years, we have invested heavily in our business continuity and resilience function as a part of our customer-centric strategy, enabling us to deliver our services despite the challenging circumstances the world has faced over the past year.

"

The recognition comes in light of ADIB's increasing implementation of digital banking services that ensure customers have full access to their accounts. In total, the bank has around 700,000 digitally enabled customers, as remote and contactless banking experiences are increasingly preferred. This trend is reflected in the high adoption and usage of ADIB’s digital services, which witnessed a 30% surge in the first half of 2021.

