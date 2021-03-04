UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADIB Recommends Cash Dividend Of 46.6% Of Net Profits For Fiscal Year 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 03:30 PM

ADIB recommends cash dividend of 46.6% of net profits for fiscal year 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2021) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has announced that its board of Directors recommended a cash dividend of 20.58 fils per share which represents 46.6 percent of net profits for the fiscal year ending 31st December, 2020.

The dividend distribution is pending shareholders' approval at the bank's general assembly meeting, which is scheduled for 4th April, 2021.

ADIB reported a net profit of AED1.6 billion for the full year 2020. Throughout 2020, ADIB employed a rigorous approach to cost management, which resulted in a reduction of 7.7 percent year on year in operating expenses, achieved through the successful implementation of technology-led initiatives that reduced the cost of sales and customer acquisition while also streamlining internal processes.

As of 31st December, 2020, ADIB continues to maintain a robust capital position with Common equity Tier 1 ratio 12.94 percent and Capital adequacy ratio of 18.80 percent after the dividend adjustment, comfortably above regulatory requirements.

In 2020, ADIB raised the percentage of foreign ownership limit from 25 percent to 40 percent of its issued capital in response to heightened interest from international investors in the bank, and in line with the ADIB’s efforts and commitment to diversifying the bank’s investor base.

Related Topics

Assembly Abu Dhabi Bank April December 2020 From Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with b ..

5 minutes ago

Saudi Air Forces intercept Houthi ballistic missil ..

20 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,742 new COVID-19 cases, 1,691 reco ..

20 minutes ago

PM nominates Sadiq Sanjrani as PTI’s candidate f ..

23 minutes ago

Army Chief calls on PM Imran

33 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia registers 331 new COVID-19 infections ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.