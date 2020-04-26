UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADIB Supports ‘10 Million Meals’ Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 05:30 PM

ADIB supports ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2020) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, ADIB, has announced the donation of AED1 million to provide 125,000 meals as part of the '10 Million Meals', the nation’s biggest food distribution drive, to support low-income families and individuals in need.

The humanitarian campaign, the UAE’s biggest food distribution drive, enables individuals and institutions to donate towards providing meals and food parcels to low-income individuals and families throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In the first few days of its launch, the campaign continues to attract numerous donations from different segments of the society.

In a statement, Mohammed Al Fahim, ADIB Deputy Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, said, "The ’10 million meals’ campaign reflects UAE’s deeply-rooted values of generosity and giving, evident in the solidarity it has created that is manifested in the massive engagement it continues to draw from the institutions and the public alike."

ADIB’s contribution is part of its commitment to corporate social responsibility through its year-long social initiatives and programmes that support education and provide vocational and skill training to empower communities.

Related Topics

Education UAE Abu Dhabi Bank From Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Scienc ..

16 minutes ago

&#039;Sharjah Economic&#039; intensifies inspectio ..

31 minutes ago

Belgium announces 178 COVID-19 related deaths

2 hours ago

Spain records lowest number of coronavirus deaths ..

3 hours ago

G20 launches &#039;Access to COVID-19 Tools Accele ..

4 hours ago

Oman announces 93 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.