ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2020) Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, ADIBF, has launched a new series of virtual events to highlight the work of a group of Emirati and international illustrators during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Fair, which is organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has also announced the presentation of virtual cultural seminars that deal with other relevant topics.

The "Illustrators" Virtual Corner’ series, which was launched on 18th October, will host a group of illustrators who participated in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2020, in addition to those who participated in last year’s Al Ain Book Fair and Al Dhafra Book Fair. The series aim to award the participating artists and provide a platform from which they can demonstrate as to how their work has been impacted by the pandemic.

Marking nearly a year since the coronavirus first emerged, the ADIBF organised on 4th November, a symposium titled "How to Protect Ourselves from COVID-19", during which Kuwaiti writer Dr. Ahmed Abdul-Malek discussed how we can prevent being infected by the virus and the changes to our lifestyles from the pandemic.

The Fair will also host published author Professor Talal Al Buhairi, who will highlight the impact of social media on emerging generations, with a special focus on the negativity it can bring to the daily lives of its users.

During December, famed Kuwaiti novelist Fadwa Al Taweel will participate in a panel discussion exploring the world of Arabic detective fiction, and the challenges this genre faces while gaining global attention.

"Despite the many negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic on various aspects of our lives, many artists in the UAE and around the world have been positively impacted during the past few months," said Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Executive Director of the Dar Al Kutub sector at DCT Abu Dhabi.

The "Illustrators" Virtual Corner’ series includes five rounds broadcast on YouTube. Sarah Abdullah Hamad, Zaahirah Muthy, Alaa Borhom, Jawaher Aldhuhoori, Catherine Donaldson, Simar Halwani, Khawla Alhammadi, Basima Elmesbahi and Kande S. Summers participated in the first three rounds. The fourth round, which will be streamed on 19th November, will host Shama Alhammadi, Vern Brown, Magdy El Kafrawy, and Hussein Ahmad Alssari, while artists Amna Al Ahbabi, Diaa Allam, Pia Fagelagutan and Mona Hamad will appear during the fifth round, which will be broadcast on 30th November.on 30th November.