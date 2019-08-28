ADIHEX 2019 opens its doors today

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) The 17th Edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, ADIHEX, 2019, opened today under the slogan 'Together to Consolidate Sustainable Hunting Initiatives.' The event, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of Emirates Falconers’ Club, will continue until 31st August.

The exhibition will highlight the definitions of sustainable hunting among a universal audience in order to stress the environmental balance between hunting and preserving various birds of prey.

The 17th edition combines 11 sectors and they are Veterinary Products & Services, Hunting Guns, Media, Outdoor Leisure Vehicles and Equipment, Hunting Tourism and Safari, Arts and Crafts, Equestrian, Falconry, Fishing and Marine sports, Hunting and Camping Equipment and the Promotion and Preservation of Cultural Heritage. This is in addition to the Arena that is dedicated to horse, camel, and dog shows.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, a workshop was held to discuss 'Illegal Trade in Birds of Prey'. It was attended by Dr.

Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers’ Club and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of ADIHEX, and Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, as well as a number of local and international officials.

An ‘ADIHEX Awards’ will be held for individuals and organisations contributing to the success of the exhibition. The exhibition is organising a Camel Auction in the arena during the five-days exhibition. There is also an Art Auction that showcases very special art pieces and paintings by talented artists.

ADIHEX also hosts an Innovation Hub which is a platform for all amateurs, small companies, and anyone interested in hunting, equestrian, and falconry to showcase their special pieces. During the show, there is a daily Falcons Auction being held for the first time and runs throughout the five days of the exhibition.

The exhibition is also hosting various competitions and cultural and entertainment activities that are curated for visitors with prizes worth more than one million Dirhams.