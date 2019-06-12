ADIHEX 2019 themed Sustainable Hunting will feature innovations and fun activities

The annual Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, ADIHEX, will be held from August 27th to 31st at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, ADNEC

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) The annual Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, ADIHEX, will be held from August 27th to 31st at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, ADNEC.

Considered to be the most popular exhibition of hunting, equestrian and heritage conservation, the 2019 edition of the exhibition will be themed ''Sustainable Hunting'', the Higher Organising Committee of ADIHEX announced on Wednesday.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of Emirates Falconers Club, the exhibition will be characterised by innovations and fun activities.

The event being held before the beginning of falconry hunting season will help falconers acquire all the tools and equipment in advance. The UAE nationals will be able to buy hunting weapons from the finest and the largest weapon companies at the event.

The Organizing Committee also announced that it will launch several competitions for the public in Nabati poetry, art and photography at the exhibition.

More events, specifically designed for families, will be added to the event this year to help them enjoy the summer vacation. The Adihex aims to highlight cultural mobility in the UAE and promote cultural opportunities and arts that reflect the national identity and activate heritage conservation efforts. The event will also reveal the role of UAE institutions and their initiatives in consolidating the original values of the UAE and its culture.

Launched in 2003, the ADIHEX has become one of the most important exhibitions in the world of its kind and successfully attracted huge participation of visitors and media every year.

More than 100,000 people of about 120 nationalities visited the 2018 edition of the event.

This year's ADIHEX will encourage artists to create works that focus on the theme of tolerance and reflect the great importance that hunting, falconry and equestrian activities occupy in human sentiment.

The exhibition will also launch a children's education competition on the concept of tolerance, highlighting the UAE as a living example. A series of workshops on traditional arts, products, handicrafts and cultural and entertainment activities will also be there.

Majid Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the exhibition, said, "ADIHEX 2019 will be unique, rich and joyful, especially under the unlimited support of the UAE leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers Club."

He said the exhibition will focus on environmental issues, wildlife conservation, raising awareness of sustainable hunting practices, falconry and saluki dogs.