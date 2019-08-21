UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADIHEX 2019 To Be Largest And Most Successful: Organisers

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 09:15 PM

ADIHEX 2019 to be largest and most successful: Organisers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2019) The 17th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition ,ADIHEX, to be held next week, will be the largest and the most successful one in its history, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

Under the theme "Together to Consolidate Sustainable Hunting Initiatives", the event will be held from Tuesday, 27th August to Saturday, 31st August at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of Emirates Falconers’ Club.

Considered to be the most popular exhibition of sustainable hunting, equestrian and heritage conservation, ADIHEX aims to promote among its global audience the environmental balance between hunting and protecting the life of prey.

This year's event will feature more than 650 local, GCC and international companies and exhibitors, making it the largest of its kind in the fields of hunting, equestrian and the preservation of cultural heritage in the region. Thousands of products and services will be displayed across 40,000-square metre area, officials said a press conference on Wednesday.

"ADIHEX has become a global festival and cultural hub that gather the world under one roof. It is also an event that has placed Abu Dhabi on the world tourism map. ADIHEX embodies the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founder of UAE, when he ordered this exhibition to be held annually when it was launched for the first time in 2003," said Majid Al Mansouri, Secretary General of the Emirates Falconers’ Club and Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee.

Omar Fouad Ahmed, Projects Director at Emirates Falconers’ Club and member of the Higher Organising Committee and Director of ADIHEX; Brigadier Dr. Humaid Mohamed Humaid AlMheiri, Director General of the Weapons and Explosives Directorate in the Ministry of Interior and member of the Higher Organizing Committee; Brigadier Salem Hmoud Al Baloushi, Director of Weapons and Explosives Department in Abu Dhabi Police and member of the Higher Organizing Committee; also addressed the press conference.

Related Topics

World Police UAE Abu Dhabi Salem Hub August Event From

Recent Stories

UAE moving towards new electoral process that stre ..

33 minutes ago

PTI govt taking keen interest in uplift of tribal ..

5 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff visits defence production fact ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan bear serious life, economic losses in war ..

5 minutes ago

COAS urges Madrisah students to continue hard work ..

5 minutes ago

Survivors of School Shooting in US City of Parklan ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.