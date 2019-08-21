ADIHEX 2019 to be largest and most successful: Organisers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2019) The 17th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition ,ADIHEX, to be held next week, will be the largest and the most successful one in its history, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

Under the theme "Together to Consolidate Sustainable Hunting Initiatives", the event will be held from Tuesday, 27th August to Saturday, 31st August at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of Emirates Falconers’ Club.

Considered to be the most popular exhibition of sustainable hunting, equestrian and heritage conservation, ADIHEX aims to promote among its global audience the environmental balance between hunting and protecting the life of prey.

This year's event will feature more than 650 local, GCC and international companies and exhibitors, making it the largest of its kind in the fields of hunting, equestrian and the preservation of cultural heritage in the region. Thousands of products and services will be displayed across 40,000-square metre area, officials said a press conference on Wednesday.

"ADIHEX has become a global festival and cultural hub that gather the world under one roof. It is also an event that has placed Abu Dhabi on the world tourism map. ADIHEX embodies the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founder of UAE, when he ordered this exhibition to be held annually when it was launched for the first time in 2003," said Majid Al Mansouri, Secretary General of the Emirates Falconers’ Club and Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee.

Omar Fouad Ahmed, Projects Director at Emirates Falconers’ Club and member of the Higher Organising Committee and Director of ADIHEX; Brigadier Dr. Humaid Mohamed Humaid AlMheiri, Director General of the Weapons and Explosives Directorate in the Ministry of Interior and member of the Higher Organizing Committee; Brigadier Salem Hmoud Al Baloushi, Director of Weapons and Explosives Department in Abu Dhabi Police and member of the Higher Organizing Committee; also addressed the press conference.