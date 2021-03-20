ADIHEX 2021 electronic platforms to enhance interaction between exhibitors and visitors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2021) The Emirates Falconers’ Club has launched several interactive and informative online platforms and services for Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX).

These platforms include a new Arabic / English website and all ADIHEX social media accounts, which are updated frequently to keep the followers up to date with all the data and information about ADIHEX throughout the year.

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the 18th edition of Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2021) will be organised by the Emirates Falconers’ Club from September 27th to October 3rd, 2021, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee, Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, said that enhancing the electronic platforms of ADIHEX reflects the high standing of the event as one of the most important heritage and cultural events on the map of regional and international exhibitions, and a realisation of the UAE's leadership in the field of information technology and digital media.

"These platforms will facilitate social communications that centre around and intersect the Exhibition’s theme and related topics," he noted, adding, "It is also in line with the government’s vision of establishing interactive electronic infrastructure and the foundations of smart government services.

"This is especially pertinent considering that the UAE is leading the emergence from the crisis of the Corona epidemic, both on the health level and in the remote continuity of business. It also aims to enhance the electronic features of ADIHEX to achieve further development of permanent services and facilities for national, regional, and international companies, deepen communication with specialised companies, and open new channels of communication with thousands of interested parties all over the world," he went on to say.

The website and social media platforms provide interested parties with all the information they need to participate in the Exhibition and complete their reservations online.

For the first time in its history, the next edition of ADIHEX will be held for seven days. This is part of the strategy to transform ADIHEX into a comprehensive festival that meets the growing aspirations of falconry, hunting, and equestrian enthusiasts and professionals around the world.