ADIHEX 20th Edition To Be Held In August 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2023) The 20th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) will be held from 23rd - 29th August 2023 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) under the theme "Sustainability and Heritage... A Reborn Aspiration".

The exhibition will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club.

The Higher Organising Committee emphasised that the confidence of exhibitors and visitors in ADIHEX, represent the basis for the growth and continuity of the regional and global success of this international event. This in turn increases the determination to intensify all possible efforts to continue on the path of excellence and distinction in the upcoming editions.

The 19th edition of ADIHEX, organised by The Emirates Falconers Club (EFC), achieved a qualitative leap and was described as the largest edition in its history. It was attended by more than 900 exhibitors and brands from 58 countries, which achieved direct sales which exceeded AED65 million; and qualitative growth of 20% in terms of the total area of the event, which exceeded 60 thousand square metres.

The last edition of ADIHEX hosted 127 speakers who participated in presenting their techniques, skills, visions, and professional experience through 134 workshops and attracted more than 150,000 worldwide visitors.

