ADIHEX A Success Story In Preserving Environment, Heritage: Hamdan Bin Zayed

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 10:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club (EFC), highlighted the importance of the significant support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), as well as their directives to protect the environment and preserve heritage sustainability.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed and under the theme "Sustainability and Heritage... A Reborn Aspiration", this year's edition features 680 companies and brands from 44 countries and 319 local exhibitors; as well as, 32 governmental and official entities, and more than 20 local and international falconry clubs, associations and institutions, across 11 sections covering an area of approximately 50,000 square meters, the largest in the history of the event.

The exhibition is a non-profit initiative and event launched on the directives of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 2003, he added, noting its first edition was honoured with his historic visit.

Since that day, the exhibition has been a success story in terms of protecting the environment, promoting sustainable hunting, preserving national heritage and raising the awareness of the youth and new generations of traditional Emirati values, he further added.

Sheikh Hamdan stated this during his visit today to the exhibition, which was organised by the EFC and will end on 3rd October, 2021.

"The new edition of the exhibition coincides with the Golden Jubilee of the UAE, which makes us feel proud and grateful and motivates us to continue this success through an ambitious vision that foresees the upcoming 50 years," he said.

Sheikh Hamdan visited several pavilions of local and international companies showcasing the latest hunting and equestrian equipment and technologies.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed was accompanied during his tour by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and several top local officials.

