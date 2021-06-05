ADIHEX announces 'Most Beautiful Captive-Bred Falcons' contestcontest

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2021) The Higher Organising Committee of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) has announced the launch of a new edition of the "The Most Beautiful Captive-Bred Falcons" contest, which has achieved wide international fame and attracted many participants who are keen to present annually their best captive-bred falcons from falcon farms in the region and the world.

The contest has earned the appreciation of regional and international entities concerned with preserving heritage and protecting the environment, for motivating falconers to preserve the wild falcons. The contest includes several categories such as Most Beautiful Pure Gyr, Most Beautiful Gyr Peregrine, Most Beautiful Three Quatro Saker Gyr Falcon (3/4), and Most Beautiful Pure Gyr Male.

A jury made up of Emirati and international experts in the field of falcons and falcon breeding is responsible for the evaluation and participation of the falcons based on criteria such as the weight and body measurements of the birds, the symmetry and colour of the feathers, the details of the birds’ head, body and legs, the general aesthetic appearance of the bird, as well as their health and the absence of any diseases.

As in previous editions of ADIHEX, the Higher Organising Committee is holding the contest "Best Stand in the Falconry Sector" for falcons and falconry equipment to motivate exhibitors to add creative touches to their pavilions.

The falconry sector, including the manufacturing and designing of falconry equipment, adds great importance to the upcoming edition.

It is one of the most prominent sectors that enthusiasts await every year since the launch of ADIHEX in 2003. Additionally, it has become one of the major attractions for all attendees and a key factor in the exhibition’s success throughout the years.

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the 18th edition of ADIHEX will be held from 27th September to 3rd October 2021, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The exhibition is Organised by the Emirates Falconers’ Club and officially sponsored by the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, the International Fund for Houbara Conservation, and the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, stated that the innovative competitions have made the Emirate of Abu Dhabi a leader in the field of events that seek to preserve cultural heritage, conserve wildlife, and protect the environment.

Since the falconers use captive-bred falcons, they eliminate the need to utilise untamed falcons from the wild, thereby allowing them to reproduce more in nature.

"Sustainability and Heritage ... A Reborn Aspiration" has been chosen as the theme for ADIHEX 2021. This is in recognition of the efforts exerted by Abu Dhabi and the world to enhance the environmental sustainability of hunting, heritage sports and related businesses.