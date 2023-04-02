ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling hunting and shooting equipment online

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2023) The Higher Organising Committee of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting & Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) has launched the guideline for buying and selling hunting weapons on the event's website, as sales are subject to many terms, conditions and procedures that are clearly presented to the relevant exhibitors to ensure compliance with them.

Local and international companies and institutions wishing to participate in the "Hunting and Shooting Equipment" sector are required to obtain a participation permit from Weapons and Hazardous Substances Office and the UAE's Ministry of Interior to complete their bookings at (ADIHEX). Moreover, the permit must include a copy of the company’s licence issued from the competent licensing authorities, whether in the UAE or other countries. It is also important to specify the type of participation, whether it is for display only or for the purpose of selling, and adhere to the approved list of materials that should be shipped prior to a specific period of launching the event.

Additionally, all regulations, instructions, and approved security and safety measures must be complied with.

Displaying the hunting weapons at (ADIHEX) is subject to several rules and regulations, as there should be no loose weapons on the stands or counters and all weapons must be permanently tethered, no live ammunition or explosives will be exhibited on the stands except models, dummy, inert or live cutaways in order to explain the innovative details of the manufacturing process.

Furthermore, the UAE Ministry of Interior and Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters have developed online programmes for licensing the acquisition of hunting weapons, expediting the procedures for obtaining them, and coordinating with licensing authorities in the GCC and other countries.

Each UAE citizen over the age of 21 years is granted the opportunity to acquire a maximum of 3 weapons. In addition, other nationalities from all countries are allowed to purchase hunting weapons, as long as a no-objection letter is issued from the competent authority in their country, in which the number and types of weapons allowed are clarified, provided that the registration and application for a purchase permit and a weapon licence is completed by visiting