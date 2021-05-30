ADIHEX announces participation criteria for 'painting and photography' contest

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2021) The Higher Organising Committee of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) has launched a series of painting and photography competitions related to the theme "Sustainability and Heritage... A Reborn Aspiration".

This is part of the committee’s ongoing efforts to preserve local heritage, introduce the sports of ancestors, contribute to the history of the desert environment and wildlife, and highlight the prestigious position of falcons and horses in the region. As well as highlighting the important role that arts like painting and photography play in raising environmental awareness and documenting equestrianism and falconry and their strong connection to Arab history and civilization.

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the 18th edition of ADIHEX will be held from September 27th to October 3rd, 2021, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The exhibition is organised by Emirates Falconers’ Club and officially sponsored by the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, the International Fund for Houbara Conservation, and Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Applications to participate in the contest will remain open until the 30th of August and must be submitted via email to competitions@adihex.com. Valuable material and non-material prizes have been allocated for the winners who will be announced during ADIHEX, in addition to having their work shown at the event.

The "Best Painting" and "Best Photograph" contests are open to painters and photographers from all over the world, each one including three categories - falconry, equestrian, and heritage, whereas the first three winners in each category will be honoured. Artists are allowed to participate in each category with one artistic work of their production in 2021, and must demonstrate a high level of creativity, excellence, and artistic style.

Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, and Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, emphasised that ADIHEX is a remarkable international meeting place for manufacturers of hunting tools and weapons, enthusiasts of fishing and hunting trips, and those who are fond of falconry and equestrian. It is keen to feature art in a forum that brings together creators from different continents under one roof.

"This is particularly done through holding and developing ongoing art competitions. The "Arts and Crafts" sector is a very valuable platform that showcases the artistic works of talented Emirati, Arab and foreign artists. It provides a genuine opportunity for them to communicate with art enthusiasts about cultural heritage and human civilization," he added.

Every artist may participate with up to three works; one in each of the categories. Priority should be for the most recent works that are relevant to this year’s theme.

Applicants to the best painting and photography contests must provide a brief biography of themselves, a general description of the pieces submitted, an introductory profile for each work and complete technical details, including the name of the work, size, materials used, and production year. Applicants must also include photos of the submitted work and a photograph of themselves.

All works, paintings and photographs must be framed and ready for display. Any work that is not ready for display will be rejected. Paintings must be no bigger than 150 x 100 cm. Photographs must be no bigger than 42 x 30 cm.

All nominated works will be inspected by the selection committee, which has the right to reject any work that is not relevant to the event and has the right to display or publish the works as it deems suitable.

ADIHEX has provided the "Painting Content Guidelines" on its website, www.adihex.com.