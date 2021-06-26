ADIHEX launches a global promotional campaign to attract visitors

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2021) ABU DHABI, 26th June 2021 (WAM) - Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers Club, the 18th edition of Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition "ADIHEX2021" will be organized by the Emirates Falconers’ Club from September 27 to October 3,2021, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

For the first time, ADIHEX will be held over a period of seven continuous days, reflecting the increasing public interest and meeting the expectations of falconry, hunting, equestrian and heritage lovers, and enthusiasts from around the world, and meeting the aspirations of exhibitors in the 11 sectors that form ADIHEX.

The exhibition is officially sponsored by the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, the International Fund for Houbara Conservation, and the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, while the Hunting Guns Sector is sponsored by Bynuna Military & Hunting Equipment Trading Company.

Being the largest exhibition of its kind in MENA region, ADIHEX holds a leading position at the forefront of international hunting exhibitions in terms of the number of visitors. It also plays an important role in attracting tourists from the GCC region and across the globe. Since 2003, more than 1.6 million visitors have visited ADIHEX, where more than 115,000 visitors from 120 nationalities visited its last edition in 2019.

In addition to running traditional and social media campaigns, and aiming to attract more international visitors to attend ADIHEX, the Higher Organizing Committee has launched a major international promotional and marketing campaign through the exhibition’s representative offices in several European and Asian countries, whereas ADIHEX has an active presence in more than 50 countries, and its news and events are followed in more than 45 languages.

On this occasion, Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee and Secretary General of the Emirates Falconers Club, said: "As we and other countries share the joy of gradually coming out of the pandemic, we are pleased to reveal 80 live and virtual activities and features awaiting the visitors over the seven days of ADIHEX. These activities are ideal for everyone, including educational events, innovative competitions, live heritage and sports shows, and fun learning opportunities that enhances the attraction of ADIHEX as a family festival that interests and suits all members of the family and society."

The richness and comprehensiveness of ADIHEX is noticeable in its 11 diverse sectors which attract tens of thousands of visitors with various interests, including arts and crafts, equestrian, falconry, hunting and safari trips, hunting and camping equipment, hunting guns, outdoor leisure vehicles and equipment, fishing and marine sports equipment, veterinary products and services, projects to promote and preserve cultural heritage, and specialty media.

ADIHEX provides visitors with opportunities to learn about the culture of the UAE and its authentic heritage through a variety of innovative activities and events, which raise the public awareness about the importance of preserving the environment and wildlife, and encourage people to practice environmentally friendly sports in a sustainable manner, which is manifested through the participation of many official and private Emirati entities and institutions concerned with the preservation of heritage and the environment, and whose exciting and diverse activities will be revealed in the coming period.

The activities of the Emirates Falconers Club are particularly prominent at ADIHEX, as it presents live demonstrations on falcon care and the principles of falconry, it also introduces the Mohamed bin Zayed Falconry and Desert Physiognomy school and the Arabian Saluki Centre, as well as providing an opportunity for children, tourists, and the public to take souvenir photos with falconers accompanied by birds and hunting dogs.

The auctions of falcons, horses, camels, and arts are among the most attractive events for the public. ADIHEX also offers its fans a unique live simulation experience for archery enthusiasts in an ideal and safe environment.

Several educational workshops also await the visitors, including a workshop on how to train horses and overcome obstacles, a workshop on the ancient art of archery, and workshops on falconry and the manufacture of hunting knives, In addition to the first show of modified road cars, and a workshop about the survival in the desert.

In the arts and crafts sector, more than 40 painters and artists from the UAE and other countries of the world are participating in the arts features of ADIHEX, which also have workshops specialized in all kinds of drawing and painting, Arabic calligraphy, pottery, sculpture, carpets and wicker (palm fronds), in addition to the photography corner which provides the opportunity to learn the basic elements of the art of photography in the desert.

At the arena of live performances, visitors once again await the ‘Gymkhana’ event of the Dhabian Equestrian Club in cooperation with Zayed Higher Organization, for beginners and people of determination, offering exciting games, activities, and horse and pony riding in a safe competitive environment. In addition to the performances of the Boudheeb Equestrian academy, and an interesting show of horses and K9 units of Abu Dhabi Police. As well as many workshops offered by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, such as an important session about judging in horse beauty competitions.

In addition to the Arabian Saluki Beauty Contest, which is awaited annually by ADIHEX enthusiasts and has become one of the most popular dog events in the region; the huge and unique International Dog Show in UAE, with the participation of different types of purebred dogs from all over the world, is an unmissable show that will also take place in the arena of live shows.

The Higher Organizing Committee has also launched a series of heritage and cultural competitions, including research, scientific, literary, and artistic competitions to attract young creators and innovators from different countries.