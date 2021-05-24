ADIHEX launches ‘best poem describing birds and hunting’ competition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) The Higher Organising Committee of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2021) has announced the opening for participating in the competition of ‘best poems describing birds and hunting’.

The competition is part of the 18th edition of ADIHEX which is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, from September 27th to October 3rd, 2021, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The exhibition is organised by the Emirates Falconers’ Club and officially sponsored by the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), the International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC), and ADNEC.

The competition brings together two ancient heritage arts from the Gulf region; namely, the immensely popular Nabati poetry, which expresses societal sentiments, and falconry, which is a pillar of authentic Arab heritage.

This year’s competition targets young poets as part of the Higher Organising Committee’s efforts to encourage and motivate the new generations of amateurs and enthusiasts of this authentic poetry to develop their creative and literary skills and to preserve the cultural heritage which expresses the authentic Arab values.

The competition comprises the following categories: Most beautiful Nabati poem describing birds, most beautiful Nabati poem describing falconry, most beautiful Nabati poem describing the loss of birds.

The poems will be judged by a jury of leading Nabati poets and experts according to specific criteria. They will examine poems by considering the beautiful rhythmic structure, the aesthetics of describing falconry, the falconer's unique relationship with his bird, and the importance of the hunting trip for him.

The competition is exclusively for Nabati poetry and open to poets of all nationalities aged between 18 and 28 years old. The poem must be new and not previously published, between 15 and 25 verses long, and following the rules of Nabati poetry. Participants must include a recital of their poem in their voice, along with a brief biography of themselves.

Poems must be typed and sent only to competitions@adihex.com by August 31st, 2021. The results of the competition will be announced during ADIHEX.