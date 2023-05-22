ADIHEX launches first ‘Best Hunting Knife’ competition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2023) Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) announced the launching of the "Best Hunting Knife" competition for the first time in its history.

This is part of its initiatives to encourage individuals and companies producing hunting tools and equipment to present unique ideas and innovate new knives that contribute to serving the world of hunting, exchanging knowledge and experiences, attracting more buyers and visitors, and enhancing professional and commercial relations between manufacturers, craftsmen, and merchants.

Individuals and companies are welcome to participate in the "Best Hunting Knife" competition, provided the knife is produced in 2022 or 2023 and is displayed during the exhibition.

The 20th edition of ADIHEX will be organised by the Emirates Falconers’ Club from 23rd to 29th August, 2023, officially sponsored by the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, the International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC), and the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the venue of the event. The sector partner is Caracal International LLC, and the industry partners include the International Association for Falconry and Conservation of Birds of Prey, the European Foundation for Falconry and Conservation, the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, the Dubai International Horse Fair and Game Fair – France, in addition to the official automotive partner ARB Emirates.

The knife should benefit and provide service to hunting enthusiasts and road trips, including ease of carrying, storing, and using, as well as providing comfort to falconers, reducing effort and time, and adapting to nature. This is in addition to their efficiency, quality, durability, safety, hand protection, versatility of uses and tasks, quality of materials used in production, sustainability, and resistance to weather conditions (rust). The design must reflect aesthetic and cultural heritage, especially concerning the handle. The hunting knife should be reasonably priced for it to be acquired easily.

At ADIHEX, hunting knives of various types and sizes are consistently present and displayed. They are an essential tool in hunting, camping, and road trips, and they have a distinctive heritage element that generations have evinced an interest in, as well as basic tools that people have carried through the ages and still use at home while hunting and during trips.

Hunting knives come in a wide range of prices, and each type must handle all hunting tasks. They should be easily controlled while ensuring hand and body protection. Today, the best materials, methods, and minerals are used in knife production to ensure solidity and effectiveness, with simple traditional designs or modern innovative designs. Their prices vary greatly according to the difficulty and accuracy of the design, the duration of work on its implementation, and the metal used.

Mohammed Al-Amiri, CEO of Tamreen, a UAE company well-known for manufacturing hunting knives every year, emphasised the value of annual participation in ADIHEX, which provides businesses and manufacturers of falconry equipment, experts, and enthusiasts of hunting and safari trips with the chance to meet under one roof in distinct pavilions and thoughtfully designed stands.

Last year, Emirati manufacturer, Abdullah Al-Ahmad produced Oryx Custom Knives, a purely local product. He explained that he was inspired by the Arabian Oryx, which symbolises the nature and heritage of the Emirates and presented visitors with a wide range of hunting knives made of the best materials and produced under modern methods.

Al Ghail HandMade showcased a variety of hand-made knives at its stand last year. The company's founder, Ahmed Rashid Saeed Al Mazrouei, explained that the last edition witnessed his second participation in ADIHEX, considered the largest and most important platform to promote his products and connect with the public who love hunting and camping trips.

Saudi company Al-Oqiylat which specialises in falconry trips supplies, is famous for manufacturing innovative hunting knives. The company believed that the Gulf market needed a variety of well-organised exhibitions benefitting producers, exhibitors, and the public.

The manual hunting knife was invented thousands of years ago as one of the oldest tools used by man, in addition to the hammer and stone to hunt and defend. No hunter can go on a hunting or camping trip without having a set of tools, the most important of which is a high-quality and performance-hunting knife which can be easily carried, whether in a pocket or a special box, with the possibility of folding it or not without affecting its sharpness and cutting power.