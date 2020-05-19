ADIHEX postponed until September 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) The Higher Organising Committee of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, ADIHEX, has announced that the 18th edition of the exhibition, which was scheduled for 29th September - 3rd October 2020, will be rescheduled to September 2021, under the theme, ‘Sustainability and Heritage... A Reborn Aspiration’.

The event will be organised by the Emirates Falconers’ Club and held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of Emirates Falconers’ Club, ADIHEX said in a statement.

The decision to postpone the exhibition was made in light of the pandemic, and to ensure the health and safety of all participants and visitors, it added.

Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Chairman of the exhibition's Higher Organising Committee said the 2021 event will be an enhanced experience for both visitors and exhibitors and will feature quality products and unique innovations from the world of hunting and equestrian, as well as more environmental, heritage, art, educational and awareness-raising activities.

He added that the comprehensive expansion plan also includes improved content and will bring innovative services, technologies, activities, and events with a renewed vision, that will strengthen the exhibition’s role in preserving the UAE’s heritage and in promoting sustainable hunting.

As the number of exhibitors has multiplied more than 16 times over the past editions, ADIHEX 2019 hosted more than 650 companies and brands from 41 countries in a 45,000 square metre space.

ADIHEX provides its participants and visitors in 11 sectors which are: veterinary products and services, hunting guns, media, outdoor leisure vehicles and equipment, hunting tourism and safari, arts and crafts, equestrian, falconry, fishing and marine sports, hunting and camping equipment and cultural heritage.