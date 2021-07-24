ADIHEX, The Game Fair in UK sign promising partnership

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2021) Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) and ‘The Game Fair’ in the United Kingdom have signed a promising multi-range joint partnership between the two leading events.

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative of Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of Emirates Falconers’ Club (EFC), ADIHEX 18th edition will take place from September 27 to October 3, 2021, under the theme "Sustainability & Heritage A Reborn Aspiration".

According to the partnership, ADIHEX has become the main sponsor of the falconry designated area at the international festival that will take place this year from July 23 to 25, in the Warwickshire County, where the beautiful British countryside stretches through the midlands region of England.

Within this unique partnership, 10 of the ‘The Game Fair’ exhibitors will participate in a pavilion, which comprises leading British companies, in the upcoming edition of ADIHEX. The companies will be supported by the British Government and will reflect highlight the antiquity of British heritage and the special mutual relations with the United Arab Emirates.

‘The Game Fair’ has been taking place since 1958. More than 800 companies and brands participate with their countryside sports, hunting, fishing, hunting with dogs, equestrian, falconry and ancient life styles products, with 115,000 visitors comprising heritage, hunting and countryside enthusiasts, during three days.

Majed Ali Al Mansouri, Chairman of ADIHEX Higher Organising Committee and Secretary-General of EFC, stressed the significance of such partnership in boosting cultural exchange among countries, since it is considered an important element in civilisation development of humanity. Such partnership reflects the historically-rooted relations and fruitful cooperation in various areas between the UAE and the UK.

"It is our pleasure today that ADIHEX is the official sponsor of the falconry sector in this distinct international event (The Game Fair) that reflects British traditions and original skills in sports that have been inherited for centuries, and so the mutual will to strengthen efforts toward preserving the shared cultural heritage," added Al Mansouri.

Mr. James Gower, Manager Director of ‘The Game Fair,’ said: "As the fair enters its seventh decade, this agreement is just the beginning of a partnership that we expect to have many future benefits on both sides in the areas of commercial and cultural exchange between the two nations."

Gower expressed his sincere pleasure in participating in ADIHEX, which he had described as the largest event of its kind in the middle East & Africa, where participants enjoy unique opportunities to form commercial fruitful partnerships, endorse agencies and distributors, expand their businesses, launch and promote the latest inventions and innovations, in addition, to the event’s role in consolidating and preserving heritage.

Gower saluted the significance of ADIHEX in hosting thousands of falconers, hunting and equestrian enthusiasts, prominent traders and merchants and VIPs from around the world. He expressed his pride in attending ADIHEX’s activities and participating British companies from various sectors such as; weaponry, hunting, falconry and safari tours.

In 2009, Emirates Falconers’ Club had participated in the ‘International Festival of Falconry’ that took place in the Reading suburb at the outskirts of the City of London. A replica of an Abu Dhabi heritage village succeeded in giving a real experience of the original Bedouin life style of the UAE in its simplicity and beauty.

And in the same year, a highly-ranked UK delegation had participated in ADIHEX 2009. The Royal British Household Cavalry conducted magical performances for visitors showcasing their equestrian heritage’s talents according to the deeply-rooted royal traditions. This had showed keenness in expanding cultural bridges between the two sides and celebrating a recognized heritage.