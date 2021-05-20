ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the 18th edition of the International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition will be organised by the Emirates Falconers’ Club from the 27th September to 3rd October, 2021, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

ADIHEX has played a major role in the transformation of falconry in the region to the almost universal use of captive-bred falcons in a sport that is so deeply rooted in Emirati heritage. This has also increased the number of falcon breeding facilities around the world to meet the growing needs of the sport.

The Higher Organising Committee of ADIHEX has invited breeders and dealers of captive-bred falcons from various countries, whether they were regular attendees of previous or new, to confirm their participation and secure a time slot in the daily falcon auction, due to the high demand expected in the coming edition (ADIHEX 2021). ADIHEX organisers provide a ready-made podium for breeders who wish to participate in the exhibition’s auction, along with a range of facilities and logistical and promotional services.

This is an ideal opportunity for breeders and merchants of captive-bred falcons, individuals or facilities, to hold auctions and sell their falcons directly to thousands of falconers looking to buy the finest captive-bred falcons during the next edition.

The Falcon Auction at ADIHEX 2019 witnessed the participation of dozens of local and international companies specialising in breeding the best falcons in the world.

ADIHEX is an important opportunity for both falconers and falcon breeders, because it coincides with the start of both, the hunting season and the season for falconry competitions and championships, with the end of one year and the beginning of the next.

The use of captive-bred falcons in falconry has reduced the pressure on wild falcons and increased their numbers. Abu Dhabi’s research and scientific efforts have helped in improving the breeds of falcons to become stronger and more immune to fungi and diseases. It also worked on producing selected species with distinctive hunting qualities and aesthetics.

The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), is an ideal regional and global forum from which to promote sustainable hunting. Thousands of visitors to the exhibition, including falconers from the UAE, the GCC, and around the world, are encouraged to use captive-bred falcons.

In the past, falconers of the UAE and the region had to travel abroad to buy falcons from private farms in Europe, but ADIHEX has negated that need.