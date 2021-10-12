ADIO, AWS launch cloud training programme to accelerate digital transformation of Abu Dhabi-based SMEs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have launched a cloud training programme to upskill, train and certify Abu Dhabi-based small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The programme will equip SMEs with in-demand cloud skills to help accelerate the digital transformation of their organisations.

The training programme builds on the existing relationship between ADIO and AWS, focused on boosting the digital economy in Abu Dhabi. AWS recently announced that it will launch a cloud infrastructure region in the UAE in first half 2022, reflecting ADIO’s efforts to attract investments and companies to Abu Dhabi that build technology capabilities.

ADIO and AWS will work with Abu Dhabi local government entities focused on SME enablement, such as the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, to reach the programme’s target audience.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of ADDED and Chairman of Khalifa Fund, said, "Cloud technology is a launchpad for companies of all sizes to thrive in the digital economy, generating significant competitive advantages, cost savings and efficiencies that can rapidly propel a business upwards. Abu Dhabi has established itself as a technology hub powered by smart infrastructure and cutting-edge technology. With training programs from AWS Training and Certification, we are equipping businesses with the latest tools and skills to successfully leverage the benefits of the cloud and create lasting transformation in their organisations.

We look forward to working alongside AWS to further enhance the digital support framework for startups and SMEs."

The SME-targeted training programme has been designed to help businesses stay ahead in the digital economy. AWS-authorised training partners will work with training programme participants to analyse skill gaps, create a customised learning journey and deliver a comprehensive cloud training strategy. Participants will also gain access to digital on-demand AWS Training content, pre- and post-programme assessments and monthly reporting.

To enable SMEs to quickly adopt cloud technologies, the curriculum will be offered to eligible Abu Dhabi-based SMEs at a significantly discounted rate of 50%.

Vinod Krishnan, Head of middle East and North Africa, AWS, said, "We are excited to collaborate with ADIO to empower SMEs in Abu Dhabi with cloud skills to help them further innovate and grow. Organisations need individuals with cloud skills to help transform their business, and there is a growing demand for IT professionals with AWS Cloud skills. AWS Training and Certification aims to equip the builders of today and tomorrow with the knowledge they need to leverage the power of the AWS Cloud, and helps learners prepare for AWS Certification exams so they can advance their careers and transform their organisations."