ADIO, DoH partner with ADSCC, NYU Abu Dhabi, UAEU to advance life sciences R&D

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) have signed a strategic agreement with the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC), New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) and UAE University to accelerate the development of the emirate’s new Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine (HELM) cluster.

The HELM cluster is a groundbreaking initiative spearheaded by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), ADIO and DoH that aims to position Abu Dhabi as a global hub for biotechnology, MedTech and digital health innovation.

The cluster is projected to contribute over AED 94 billion to Abu Dhabi’s GDP and unlock 30,000 new jobs by 2045.

Announced during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGW), the partnership unites prominent Abu Dhabi-based research, academic and clinical institutions to commit resources, expertise and infrastructure to establish the HELM cluster as a pioneering innovation hub that promotes cutting-edge research and development (R&D), commercialisation and new opportunities for growth in the academic and private sectors.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, commented, “Abu Dhabi is not just investing in science, we are shaping the future of health. With the HELM cluster, we are bridging research, regulation and real-world impact to create an ecosystem where innovation thrives and transforms lives. This partnership reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global life sciences cluster, one that attracts talent, enables breakthrough discoveries, and powers a sustainable, knowledge-based economy.”

As part of the agreement, all parties will work together to develop a comprehensive, clear and efficient framework to support advanced life sciences and biotechnology companies and academic institutions operating within the HELM cluster. This framework will facilitate their ability to commercialise products and services and integrate into global value chains while removing unnecessary barriers to innovation, while the DoH will ensure regulatory compliance.

Badr Al Olama, Director-General of ADIO, said, “Abu Dhabi is advancing its role as a trusted destination for innovation, creating the conditions for globally impactful research to thrive. This agreement brings together the emirate’s strongest academic, clinical and regulatory institutions to build an ecosystem where medical breakthroughs can move from research to real-world application faster, and at scale. With the HELM cluster, we are creating an environment where companies can innovate with confidence, access global markets and contribute to a life sciences ecosystem that’s built for the future.

All parties will share laboratory networks and research infrastructure to enhance the scope and quality of research capabilities and output across the cluster.

Prof. Ahmed Ali Al Raeesi, Acting Vice Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, noted, “UAEU is the nation’s flagship university, and in line with its strategic vision, it is committed to leadership, excellence and fostering knowledge that achieves a clear national impact. Collaborating with this distinguished group of experts provides us the opportunity to broaden our research excellence in key areas and prepare our students to lead the evolving medical sector.”

Prof. Yendry Ventura, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC), stated, “As a leading R&D centre in cellular therapy, ADSCC’s strength lies in translating scientific discovery into real-world therapies —driven by an elite group of scientists and clinicians from bench to bedside. Through this collaboration, we are expanding our reach, deepening our partnerships and advancing Abu Dhabi’s ambition to be at the forefront of medical innovation.”

In parallel, the collaboration places a strong emphasis on talent development. The entities will collaborate on the development of specialised training programmes, internships and workshops to develop local talent in the life sciences field. Collaboration between academic institutions and the private sector will further enhance the cluster, with plans to create joint degree programmes, research fellowships and postdoctoral positions focused on human health research.

Fabio Piano, Vice Chancellor of NYU Abu Dhabi, said, “This partnership builds on our long-standing collaborations and sets the stage for more significant progress and breakthroughs. At NYU Abu Dhabi, we believe in the power of long-term commitments and global talent attraction and retention to drive progress in human health research and make a positive impact on the future of the UAE. Together, we’re enhancing our connectivity, where ideas can grow and impact on a healthy future can take shape.”

This strategic alliance marks a significant step forward in the cluster’s development, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in scientific innovation, healthcare advancement and knowledge-based economic growth.

Held under the theme ‘Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being', Abu Dhabi Global Health Week is a major government initiative from Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) to serve as a platform for innovation and collaboration within Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector.