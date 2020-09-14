UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADIO Info-webinar To Highlight Opportunities From Enhanced Musataha Agreement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 02:00 PM

ADIO info-webinar to highlight opportunities from enhanced Musataha agreement

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADIO, has announced that it is hosting a free info-webinar to highlight key updates to the enhanced Musataha agreement and help investors unlock long-term opportunities in Abu Dhabi.

A statement issued by ADIO today said that Musataha rights, which can be applied to land use in any economic sector, enable the private sector to develop land owned by government departments and agencies and benefit from the projects that are developed.

ADIO announced in June this year that it had finalised enhancements to the Musataha agreement to maximise the benefits for both the private and public sectors.

The live "Enhanced Musataha Agreement Information Webinar" will be held on 23rd September at 11 am and is open to those interested in finding out more about how to unlock the potential of public land in Abu Dhabi.

The webinar will feature ADIO’s Mohamed Al Dhaheri, Head of Infrastructure Partnerships; Jamie Levy, General Counsel; and Ali Abdulmajeed Bayaseen, Legal Counsel.

Registered participants will gain insights into the enhancements and benefits of the new form Musataha agreement and learn how to make the most of the new structure for development of projects in Abu Dhabi.

Levy said, "The Musataha agreement gives investors and developers the rights they expect to benefit from when developing and managing projects in the long-term in Abu Dhabi. ADIO has recently finalised enhancements to the form of Musataha agreement applicable to government land to maximise benefits for all parties.

"We’re excited to share how these enhancements will provide greater access to opportunities and a strong contractual basis for the execution and delivery of successful projects between the private and public sectors."

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi June September All From Government Agreement Share

Recent Stories

Biker killed in sargogha

3 minutes ago

8 more U.S. soldiers, family members in S. Korea t ..

3 minutes ago

China sees more young, women online writers in 201 ..

4 minutes ago

CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh apologizes from the public

23 minutes ago

Finance Ministry participates in G20’s Fifth Exc ..

36 minutes ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.