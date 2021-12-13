ADIO’s global network hosts events for investors seeking expansion to Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has connected with hundreds of global business leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators in a series of six inaugural events organised by its international office network to discuss expansion opportunities to the UAE capital.

ADIO’s offices in London, Paris, Beijing, Seoul, New York and San Francisco each organised an event targeted at introducing their respective markets to the advantages of doing business in Abu Dhabi.

The series, which concluded in December, featured speeches and panel discussions from companies that have successfully expanded to Abu Dhabi. The virtual sessions were supplemented by in-person events and side meetings in the cities that offered opportunities for exchange of ideas and networking between ADIO and the foreign companies in attendance.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said, "The benefits of doing business in Abu Dhabi are unmatched in the region, particularly for companies focused on innovation and technology. Within our investment ecosystem, businesses will find strong government support, established infrastructure and enabling regulations to accelerate their next stage of growth. By connecting with innovators across the world, ADIO is ramping up our vision to advance solutions that benefit us all."

The events hosted by ADIO’s international offices are part of a series of strategic initiatives to help innovative businesses capitalise on opportunities in the emirate, as ADIO doubles down on its efforts to support global investors.

Established in January 2021, ADIO’s international office network connects companies to Abu Dhabi, leveraging local capabilities to tailor ADIO’s range of financial and non-financial incentives to meet the needs of global investors.

The international office teams received hundreds of enquiries through the recent event series and have built a pipeline of leads with potential investors exploring expansion to Abu Dhabi.

Monira Al Kuttab, Executive Director, ADIO, said, "For global companies, Abu Dhabi offers access to a fast-growing region by way of a supportive business ecosystem and outstanding connectivity. ADIO is proud to showcase the abundant growth opportunities in Abu Dhabi. This is just the tip of the iceberg – the inaugural events of the ADIO’s international office network kick off a series of support initiatives for investors, as part of our renewed commitment to the local business community."

Startups and businesses now find it easier than ever to access ADIO’s full range of support. ADIO’s Investor Care services assist investors at every stage of their Abu Dhabi journey, connecting businesses with the wider ecosystem, providing support with licences, permits and visas, data and insights on starting a business, and assistance with real estate and banking facilities, and more.

Additionally, ADIO offers incentives to eligible companies as part of its AED2 billion (US$545 million) Innovation Programme to accelerate opportunities for investors and support the development of impactful solutions in Abu Dhabi.

The Innovation Programme provides financial and non-financial incentives to innovation-driven companies in high-growth areas, including financial services, information and communications technology, health services and biopharma, tourism and AgTech, among others.