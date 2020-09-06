UrduPoint.com
ADIO’s ‘Inside Abu Dhabi’ Webinar Series To Spotlight Investor Opportunities Across Key Sectors Of The Capital’s Economy

ADIO’s ‘Inside Abu Dhabi’ webinar series to spotlight investor opportunities across key sectors of the capital’s economy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADIO, is hosting a free webinar series to showcase business opportunities available to investors across Abu Dhabi’s key sectors.

Launching this month, "Inside Abu Dhabi", will bring together movers and shakers from across government and business to discuss innovations and advancements in their industries, as well as how startups and companies can make the most of opportunities in the emirate.

Attendees will hear from an engaging line-up of industry leaders, gaining valuable insights to help them navigate the business environment and realise new opportunities. The sector-focused webinar series is part of ADIO’s ongoing programme of support to investors looking to set-up and expand in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Tariq bin Hendi, Director General of ADIO, said, "We are entering a key moment in history where innovation has the potential to reignite the global economy and drive lasting change. As we move into this new era, Abu Dhabi is looking to transform the way the world lives, works and plays.

Our webinars have been designed so that together we can take hold of our current reality and use it to shape tomorrow."

The first webinar, "Inside Abu Dhabi: Innovation in Agriculture", kicks off on 16th September, 2020 at 4pm (UAE time). It will shine a light on cutting-edge developments in agriculture technology (AgTech), a key focus of Abu Dhabi and ADIO. Over thought-provoking presentations and candid panel discussions, senior representatives from ADIO, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority, Agthia, AeroFarms, Madar Farms, RDI and RNZ will highlight the latest initiatives and opportunities in the sector. Agriculture innovators, founders, companies, investors and academics can register for the webinar here.

More details on subsequent webinars will be released in the coming months. Announcements will be made via ADIO’s social media channels. Interested participants can follow ADIO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to stay updated on future webinars.

