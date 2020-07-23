ADIPEC 2020 to be held virtually on November 9

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2020) dmg events, organiser of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, ADIPEC, with the support of its strategic partner and host, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, has announced that the ADIPEC Strategic and Technical Conference will take place virtually between 9th and 12th November, 2020.

This follows a directive from Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism that events should not take place in light of the COVID-19 restrictions. The next full in-person annual exhibition and conferences will take place from 8th to 11th November, 2021.

Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Chairman of ADIPEC said, "Despite the global challenge of COVID-19, we are delighted the ADIPEC Strategic and Technical Conferences will take place virtually this year, enabling leaders from across the oil and gas industry to come together to share ideas and connect on a range of key industry trends, challenges, and opportunities.

Held for more than 35 years, ADIPEC underpins Abu Dhabi as a global energy hub in bringing together the best of minds at a government and industry leadership level including senior academics, technology innovators and financial leaders.

dmg events Global Energy President, Christopher Hudson, said, "We are committed to ensuring ADIPEC remains at the heart of the global oil and gas landscape, driving forward the conversations, collaborations, and connections that address key challenges and fuel innovative ideas and strategies that shape the industry.

"By staging a concentrated and abridged virtual conference programme this year, ADIPEC will utilise cutting-edge technology that has evolved exponentially over the past 4 to 5 months, to ensure the industry and its community have a voice to discuss and share the learnings of this year and into the future."

Khalifa Yahweel Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC, stated, "To ensure the health and safety of exhibitors and visitors, which is our company's foremost priority across our operations, it was agreed with the organisers of ADIPEC to postpone the activities of this year's exhibition to 2021."

Marking its 10th-anniversary milestone this year, ADIPEC Awards 2020 will be presented in an immersive and interactive virtual awards experience in November 2020.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC LNG and ADIPEC Awards Chairperson, commented, "I am pleased we will be virtually staging this year’s awards and I am confident the progress and enhancements made to the ADIPEC Awards will magnify the value, prestige, and visibility of the ADIPEC Awards for years to come."

Held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ADIPEC 2021 will take place at ADNEC. The event is supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Abu Dhabi Chamber, and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT.