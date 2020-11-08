ADIPEC 2020 Virtual opens tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2020) ADIPEC 2020 Virtual – the world’s largest online gathering of oil & gas industry players – opens tomorrow with global governments, decision-makers and financial markets keenly awaiting insights into the sector’s recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Held under the patronage the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ADIPEC, the world’s largest annual oil and gas exhibition and associated conferences, hosted by ADNOC, has entered the virtual realm this year to adhere to Abu Dhabi’s coordinated COVID-19 response.

Up to 10,000 industry professionals from more than 100 countries are due online for the ADIPEC 2020 Virtual programme, which runs until November 12th and features the exhibition with associated strategic and technical virtual conferences and the coveted ADIPEC Awards programme, which will involve a virtual ceremony for the first time in its 10-year history. More than 100 companies will virtually exhibit solutions designed to address the pressing needs of a rapidly transforming energy landscape.

ADIPEC Virtual 2020 exhibitors view the online event as a source of insightful invention for a quick industry rebound. Sibichen Thomas, General Manager of Marjan Industrial Development, MID, the oil and gas arm of the UAE’s prestigious Al Fahim Group, believes the oil and gas sector has been the worst affected industry while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, but sees hope on the horizon.

"The pandemic has impacted all industries across the world and has forced many oil and gas companies to either stop or curtail their physical operations, impacting production in both upstream and downstream operations.

Perhaps the most significant impact on the downstream oil market has been the price crash of crude oil within a short period. Despite current setbacks and decrease in global demand for oil, studies forecast that a greater growth is expected to gain momentum shortly with the intervention of OPEC and leaders of countries across of globe," he said.

"We are exerting all efforts to extend support to operating companies and stakeholders in their efforts to build supple business models that could lead to long-term resilience as the world resurfaces from the coronavirus crisis while navigating the challenges. We are diversifying our verticals considering the industry’s needs."

MID is planning to introduce smart technology, digitalisation and AI solutions to optimise processes, improve planning and increase profitability in the oil and gas industry, at ADIPEC 2020 Virtual.

"Innovative solutions will provide unparalleled and superior products and services to maximise productivity and value. As we innovate, we are keen to acquire new systems and technologies through our partners to introduce cost-effective solutions to specific areas of the upstream sector, renewable energy sources, plant reliability and asset integrity management systems," added Thomas.

Innovation and understanding are high on the agendas of both the ADIPEC 2000 Virtual Strategic Conference and its associated Virtual Technical Conference, which will be the largest industry online knowledge sharing events of their kind with more than 700 speakers and over 100 hours of content.

The full annual ADIPEC exhibition and conferences will resume physically from November 8th to 11th, 2021 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC.