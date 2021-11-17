UrduPoint.com

ADIPEC 2021 Charts The Path To Unlocking Decarbonised Future For Offshore & Marine Industry

Sumaira FH 34 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:15 PM

ADIPEC 2021 charts the path to unlocking decarbonised future for offshore &amp; marine industry

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) The global maritime community convened at the ADIPEC 2021 Offshore and Marine Conference today to explore the critical enablers of decarbonising the industry and ensuring it is on track with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) targets and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the ADIPEC 2021 Offshore and Marine Conference brings together industry leaders and decision-makers from the global offshore and marine supply chain to meet in-person and identify the strategies and solutions for driving decarbonisation and digitalisation within the offshore and marine sector.

2021 marks a decade of action since the IMO adopted the first set of mandatory energy efficiency measures for ships, fundamentally changing the baseline for the performance of the incoming global fleet in terms of emission reduction.

The IMO’s 2018 Initial Strategy on the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from shipping set key ambitions to reduce CO2 emissions per transport work, as an average across international shipping, by at least 40 percent by 2030, and 70 percent by 2050, compared to 2008. Total annual GHG emissions from international shipping should be reduced by at least 50 percent by 2050 compared to 2008.

The Conference aims to ensure the industry is ready to unlock a decarbonised future, attract the large-scale investments needed to fuel transformative change, enable business growth, capture market opportunities, and embrace the pivotal role of technology and digitalisation in enabling offshore and marine industry growth.

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO, ADNOC Logistics and Services, said, "The global maritime industry is vital for sustaining international relations and trade, and the IMO has given us clear targets to achieve the decarbonising of our operations. Short-term solutions are having an interesting impact and providing us with significant results. As we move towards meeting the IMO’s requirements, these strategic insights will accelerate the industry's ambitious long-term goals.

"The transition to decarbonisation is a game-changer for the industry, but one that is complex and multi-faceted, requiring thought leadership and cross-ocean collaboration to meet the common objective of decarbonising the shipping industry."

Other notable speakers at the Offshore and Marine Conference include Martin Helweg, CEO, P&O Maritime Logistic; Yasser Nassr Zaghloul, Group CEO, National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC); and Guy Platten, Secretary General, International Chamber of Shipping (ICS).

With increased pressure on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the Conference also highlighted the debate around marine fuel choice, quality and operational challenges as critical to developing an industry chart for the future.

Commenting, Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, the organisers of ADIPEC, said, "Shipping carries 80 percent of the world’s traded goods. The industry recognises that now is a critical time to identify and debate the merits of the best short-, mid-and long-term choice of shipping fuels and to assess whether the industry has the necessary infrastructure to allow these fuels to be the shipping fuels of the future."

Related Topics

World Technology United Nations Business Company Abu Dhabi Oil Chamber Gas 2018 Market From Industry Best

Recent Stories

Farmers' convention held

Farmers' convention held

20 minutes ago
 MVE's fitness certificate, PSV license mandatory f ..

MVE's fitness certificate, PSV license mandatory for school vehicles: Transport ..

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Sri Lanka produce documentary "Gandhara" ..

Pakistan, Sri Lanka produce documentary "Gandhara"

21 minutes ago
 Djokovic reaches ATP Finals semis by thrashing Rub ..

Djokovic reaches ATP Finals semis by thrashing Rublev

21 minutes ago
 US, Australia Explore Investments in Critical Mine ..

US, Australia Explore Investments in Critical Mineral Production - Commerce Depa ..

21 minutes ago
 Arms stolen from police check post recovered

Arms stolen from police check post recovered

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.