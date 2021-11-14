ADIPEC 2021 opens in-person tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) Held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), this year's ADIPEC – the global energy industry's largest, most important and influential event – returns to Abu Dhabi from 15th – 18th November to offer face-to-face meetings for the energy industry following the challenges of COVID-19.

Taking place immediately after COP26, ADIPEC 2021 will be the first global energy forum to examine the key outcomes of the UN climate meeting and how they will shape future policy and business environments within the energy industry.

ADIPEC will host a series of conferences providing strategic and technical insights, including the ADIPEC 2021 Strategic Conference featuring more than 1,000 expert speakers, including over 160 Ministers, CEOs, and policy influencers, who will participate in over 160 conference sessions. Through a series of strategic panels, leadership interviews, and keynote addresses, global industry leaders will assess the evolving energy landscape, shedding light on emerging energy sector trends and exploring crucial industry topics.

"The Strategic Conference at ADIPEC 2021 will enhance the understanding of the trends which are transforming the energy landscape as we take stock of the outcomes from COP26 and explore how, as an industry, we can meet the demand for more energy, but with fewer emissions.

The event provides an unparalleled opportunity for industry leaders, policy makers, and innovators to connect and advance the strategies needed to navigate the changing energy world. We will see new products launched, new partnerships formed, and billions of Dollars of investment announced, as together we chart the next phase of sustainable growth for our industry," said Tayba Al Hashemi, CEO of ADNOC Sour Gas and ADIPEC 2021 Chair.

The Strategic Conference will welcome at least 32 global energy Ministers, who will take to the stage to discuss the most pertinent topics in the energy industry.

"As an exhibition, we are committed to providing a world-class environment for trade across the industry's full value chain. However, our Primary commitment is, of course, to the health and safety of our attendees, which is why we have put in place our dmg events ‘All Secure’ framework, which provides a detailed set of enhanced health and safety measures that are practical, effective and widely considered to be best practice for the events industry," added Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, organisers of ADIPEC.