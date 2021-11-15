UrduPoint.com

ADIPEC 2021 Opens Today With Participation Of World's Energy Leaders

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 12:00 PM

ADIPEC 2021 opens today with participation of world&#039;s energy leaders

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2021) This year's ADIPEC – the global energy industry's largest, most important and influential event – opened today and will run until 18th November to offer face-to-face meetings for the energy industry following the challenges of COVID-19.

The event is held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

Taking place immediately after COP26, ADIPEC 2021 will be the first global energy forum to examine the key outcomes of the UN climate meeting and how they will shape future policy and business environments within the energy industry.

ADIPEC will host a series of conferences providing strategic and technical insights, including the ADIPEC 2021 Strategic Conference featuring more than 1,000 expert speakers, including over 160 Ministers, CEOs, and policy influencers, who will participate in over 160 conference sessions.

Through a series of strategic panels, leadership interviews, and keynote addresses, global industry leaders will assess the evolving energy landscape, shedding light on emerging energy sector trends and exploring crucial industry topics.

