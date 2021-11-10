ADIPEC 2021 will provide much needed platform for global energy industry, policymakers to address outcomes of COP26

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) returns as a face-to-face and in-person event next week, presenting the global energy industry with its first opportunity to discuss the impact of the key decisions of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), and define the energy agenda for the next three decades.

Held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), ADIPEC 2021 is preparing to welcome at least 32 government ministers from around the world, which is a record number for the largest and most influential global energy forum.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and ADNOC Group CEO and Managing Director, said: "ADIPEC 2021, returns at a crucial period for the energy industry as we take stock of the outcomes of COP26 and explore how we can contribute to providing practical solutions to climate change while continuing to ensure stable, reliable and carbon-efficient energy supplies. With a record number of government ministers attending, ADIPEC is once again placing Abu Dhabi and the UAE at the center of the global energy dialogue and providing an important opportunity to advance these key issues and shape the agenda that will drive our industry forward as we navigate the energy transition. We look forward to welcoming our friends and partners to Abu Dhabi for what promises to be a truly unique gathering."

Over the past three decades ADIPEC’s exhibition and conference has become the world’s pre-eminent gathering for the oil and gas industry, bringing together industry leaders and policy makers.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Tayba Al Hashemi, Chair of ADIPEC 2021 and CEO of ADNOC Sour Gas, told a media briefing: "I very much look forward to welcoming all of our distinguished guests to Abu Dhabi and the UAE. If the world is going to manage a secure and successful energy transition the role of traditional energy companies, with their expertise, resources and capabilities will be critical. Taking place immediately after COP 26, and with global government minister prioritising attendance at the event, ADIPEC 2021 will provide a much needed platform for industry leaders and innovators to explore the impact of shifts in government policy and changing demand dynamics, as well as to progress the decarbonization potential of technologies like CCUS and hydrogen.

"

"The convening power of Abu Dhabi and ADIPEC creates a powerful opportunity at this year’s event to chart the next phase of sustainable growth for the oil and gas industry, delivering more energy and fewer emissions."

Ahead of their arrival in Abu Dhabi, government Ministers have also commented on the significance of ADIPEC 2021.

Dr. Aissatou Sophie Gladima, Minister of Petroleum and Energies, Senegal, said: "The UN’s COP26 has shown the importance of bringing world leaders together to deal with a great challenge of our time. The conversation must now move to ADIPEC, where the industry will be able to explore putting adequate plans into actions taking into account the realities of each continent. Convening both the public and private sectors to discuss the energy sector’s role in addressing social, climate and environmental concerns, ADIPEC will be a starting point for a just, equitable and inclusive economic growth through a flexible transition taking into account the social and economic development of each continent – especially as we grapple with the new reality of a post-COVID 19 world."

João Galamba, Deputy Minister and Secretary of State for Energy, Portugal, said: "Portugal was the first country in the world to commit to carbon neutrality by 2050. Energy transition must be at the centre of our global efforts towards climate change and in this fast-paced and evolving energy landscape, I am excited to join those at the forefront of the sector in tackling the biggest challenges of 2021 and beyond at ADIPEC. Being able to come together in person is especially significant as the world recovers from COVID-19 and energy demand revives. As countries seek to manage their energy transitions in the face of new market dynamics, digital innovations and changing strategic supply chains, this conference will prove critical to understanding a complex, multi-faceted and cleaner energy system."

Ministers will headline ADIPEC’s Strategic Conference Programme of talks, panel discussion and exclusive leadership roundtables.