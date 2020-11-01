ADIPEC Awards 2020 goes virtual for milestone 10th anniversary celebration

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2020) The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference, ADIPEC, Awards, the prestigious annual programme hosted by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, that honours and celebrates the best-in-class across the global oil and gas industry, will see its presentations go virtual for the first time in its 10-year history this month.

The highly coveted awards have been expanded from six to 10 categories to mark its 10th-anniversary milestone, to include a Lifetime Achievement Award, Oil and Gas Start-up Company of the Year, Operational Excellence and Solutions to Climate Change Company of the Year.

Held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and hosted by the ADNOC, this year’s honours will form part of the opening ceremony of ADIPEC 2020 on 9th November and will follow the keynote address by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Group CEO of ADNOC. It will reward and highlight the industry’s response to global economic and technological trends, against the backdrop of unprecedented challenges for the energy industry.

"We have received hundreds of submissions from over 35 countries across six continents, which is a testament to the awards’ appeal across the global oil and gas industry. Despite these challenging times, the quality and number of submissions highlight a strong desire from the industry to innovate and reinvent itself," said Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer, ADNOC LNG and The ADIPEC Awards Chairperson.

The addition of the Boston Consulting Group as The ADIPEC Awards 2020 Market Insight Partner has further improved the programme, providing an enhanced adjudication process and acceptance criteria. The nominations undergo a detailed evaluation process, which includes shortlisting by 46 technical and 20 selection committee members and a final adjudication by an international jury panel comprising eight leading energy authorities.

"The ADIPEC Awards are characterised by rigorous procedures and transparency in both the shortlist and final selection of those most deserving, those who have distinguished themselves, and those who have proven worthy of recognition," commented dmg events Global Energy President, Christopher Hudson.

The ADIPEC 2020 Virtual Strategic and Technical Conferences will run alongside the ADIPEC Virtual Awards featuring over 135 live and on-demand sessions and more than 700 speakers delivering over 100 hours of knowledge streaming.

The virtual exhibition will host more than 100 exhibiting companies from around the world and the live, or on-demand content will give attendees access to world-class industry content.

The full annual ADIPEC Exhibition, Conferences and Awards 2021 will resume in-person from 8th to 11th November, 2021, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC.