ADJA Concludes 11th Refresher Course For Abu Dhabi And Al Ain Prosecutors

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 12:45 PM

ADJA concludes 11th refresher course for Abu Dhabi and Al Ain prosecutors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Judicial academy (ADJA) has recently concluded the eleventh refresher course delivered remotely for members of the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

The course included 72 hours of distance learning and brought together online 60 prosecutors in pursuance of the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, President of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), to adopt the best judicial practices worldwide by enriching legal thinking and discovering new legislation.

The Academy explained that this session, which was delivered under the supervision of Ali Mohammed Alblooshi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, is part of an integrated training plan that has been adopted to provide continuous training and development to members of the Public Prosecution in line with the changes and developments taking place at different levels.

The 11th refresher course for members of the Public Prosecution covered several topics, the most important were amendments to the Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Law, in addition to the new amendments to the Commercial Transactions Law as regards cheque-related offences.

