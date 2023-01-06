UrduPoint.com

ADJA Delivers Training Programme On Drafting Contracts, Legal Memos

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy (ADJA) has delivered a specialised training programme on drafting and writing contracts and legal memoranda, in continuation of its training efforts to develop the skills and competencies of practitioners engaged in the legal professions in the public and private sectors.

The programme also updates them with the latest developments in the judicial and legal fields to impact the performance quality and develop the services provided in various sectors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The implementation of the training programme, which was delivered remotely via the virtual hall of the academy, aligns with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to focus on qualifying specialised cadres in accordance with international best practices, to achieve the goals of an accomplished and sustainable justice.

In detail, the programme has been designed to provide participants, who are specialists in the legal field, with the necessary knowledge and skills on the fundamentals of drafting and legal characterisation of contracts, as well as the techniques to avoid loopholes and problems that could arise during the execution of the contracts and meeting their specific objectives, in addition to the skills and principles of writing judicial and legal documents, and briefs expressing legal opinions.

Concerning the drafting aspect of the contract, the training programme focused on its general framework, its proper legal characterisation, its connection to the applicable law, quality standards in the drafting of contracts, the determination of contractual responsibilities, and the drafting of obligations and clauses mitigating liability in the event of force majeure which may prevent the implementation of the agreements concluded and the related exemptions. Emphasis was also placed on measures to rebalance the relationship between the contracting parties and the contingency clause, and the role of a legal consultant in achieving this rebalancing without resorting to litigation.

With regard to legal writing and memoranda writing, the programme focused on the principles of legal writing and its distinction from legal drafting, outlined modern methods of retrieving ideas and differentiated between reality and law. It also explained the principles of legal research, description and proper characterisation of facts, providing practical examples from the reality of cases submitted to Abu Dhabi courts.

