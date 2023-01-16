ADJA Launches 'Foundation Training Programme' For 41st Batch Of New Lawyers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Judicial academy (ADJA) has begun implementing the foundation training programme for the 41st batch of new lawyers prior to being admitted to the roll of lawyers before the Public Prosecution and courts of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD).

The programme aims to hone the lawyers' practical experience and enables them to acquire the skills necessary to practice as lawyers, provide quality services, and perform their legal tasks with efficiency and proficiency.

The training programme is based on the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to prepare qualification programmes according to a curriculum that ensures quality performance and complies with international best standards and practices.

This programme aims to promote the legal profession, prepare national legal cadres who are scientifically and practically qualified in accordance with the highest international standards, improve judicial performance and strengthen community confidence in the judicial and legal system, of which lawyers are a key component, the ADJA explained.

The Academy further indicated that the programme covers a number of main subjects, namely general legal basics for lawyers and the organisation of the legal profession, specialised sectoral legislation, administrative and technological sciences and English language skills.

During this core curriculum, the ADJA explained, several courses will be delivered on Federal and local laws and legislation and their practical applications, methods of and approaches to legal interpretation, advocacy and presentation skills, legal and judicial drafting, drafting initiatory pleadings, memos and requests, advanced legal and judicial drafting, advanced legal and judicial drafting, and the development of the legal profession, contract drafting, legislation, regulations, administrative decisions and legal consultancy, procedures for bringing legal action, notification and case preparation, most commonly used judicial procedures, application of the rules of public and private international law in the local context, skillful use of technology, modern programmes and of AI applications in legal and judicial work.

The 41st intake of the foundation training programme for enrolment before the Public Prosecution and Courts in Abu Dhabi consists of 11 lawyers attending the training, including 6 women.